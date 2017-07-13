See Michelle Obama's Fierce Look at the 2017 ESPY Awards

Tonight's ESPY Awards started off strong, with a fashion-packed red carpet. And the style wins kept on happening throughout the ceremony.

Presenters included trend-setters like Elizabeth Olsen, who wore an edgy black jacket-dress, and Dove Cameron, who shimmered sweetly in gold sparkles by Marc Jacobs. And then came Michelle Obama.

The former FLOTUS was met with warm applause as she took to the stage to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Eunice Kennedy Shriver posthumously. She wore a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves, an asymmetrical neckline, and eye-catching cut outs.The dress, WWD reports, was by Cushnie et Ochs.

Kevin Winter/Getty

The children's health advocate wore shiny black shoes that look an awful lot like Bella Hadid's new favorite kicks, and accessorized with statement earrings by Jennifer Fisher. To complete the look, Obama wore smoky eye makeup and plenty of lash.

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Obama Stunned at Her Last State Dinner

When it comes to style, this woman deserves a spot in the hall of fame.