Michelle Obama Dazzles in Custom Zac Posen at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner usually involves some good-natured teasing of the President and sometimes even First Lady, but if there’s one thing, no one is laughing at it’s Michelle Obama’s killer style. FLOTUS literally dazzled, even amongst a very starry crowd, in this custom-beaded metallic gown by Zac Posen. The sleeveless cut was on the conservative side, which served as the perfect glimmering backdrop to her let-loose curls and wine lip.

PHOTOS: See How Celebs Took Over Washington at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner