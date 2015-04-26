Michelle Obama Dazzles in Custom Zac Posen at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
Apr 25, 2015 @ 10:45 pm

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner usually involves some good-natured teasing of the President and sometimes even First Lady, but if there’s one thing, no one is laughing at it’s Michelle Obama’s killer style. FLOTUS literally dazzled, even amongst a very starry crowd, in this custom-beaded metallic gown by Zac Posen. The sleeveless cut was on the conservative side, which served as the perfect glimmering backdrop to her let-loose curls and wine lip.

PHOTOS: See How Celebs Took Over Washington at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!