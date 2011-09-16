Michelle Obama Cut the Sleeves Off Her Derek Lam Dress

We knew the First Lady liked to show off her arms, and now we know she'll change designer dresses to do it! Michelle Obama first wore this Derek Lam coffee-hued printed frock with three-quarter sleeves for a dinner in Indonesia last November, but when she showed up to the National Design Awards in Washington, D.C. this week, she converted it into a sleeveless look. Talk about alterations! So, which style do you like better: With sleeves or without? Cast your vote in the poll below!

AP photo; Reuters

