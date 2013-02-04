Michelle Obama Congratulates the Ravens, Kaley Cuoco's Super Bowl Commercial, and More!

1. Michelle Obama Tweeted a congrats to the Baltimore Ravens on their Super Bowl win. [Twitter]

2. Just in case you missed it, check out Kaley Cuoco's quirky Toyota Super Bowl commercial. [HuffPo]

3. Emily VanCamp will play the non-Captain lead in the Captain America sequel. [Vulture]

4. After a three-year break, Fall Out Boy will release new music and head back out on tour! [People]

5. And the IX Annual Puppy Bowl MVP is... [USA Today]

6. Zombie flick Warm Bodies heated up the box office this weekend, winning the top spot. [E! Online]