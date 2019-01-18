Michelle Obama Commented on Beyoncé's Epic B'Day Post

Today, Beyoncé posted an Instagram homage to former first lady Michelle Obama to commemorate her 55th birthday. The photo of Obama as a child was in line with everything from Bey's Lemonade release. A black-and-white photo, simple all-caps block letters, and a straightforward message: Bow down. Not only did the post get almost 2 million likes, it got Obama's attention and she actually left a comment. Please, sit down to take that all in.

Obama took the time out from her big day to comment, posting among the other 20,000 well-wishers. "Thanks for the love -- thankful for you!" she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Beyoncé and the Obamas have had a long history together. The singer performed Etta James's classic "At Last" for the first dance at President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration ball. Since then, Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, and the Obamas have been super-close. Last year, the Obamas were spotted dancing in the audience during Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On the Run II Tour at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. And the summer before that, Michelle took in the show's Paris stop, where she hung with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.

And the love is mutual, too. During an interview with rapper Wale last year, Michelle said that if she could, she'd be Beyoncé.

"If I had some gift, I'd be Beyoncé," she said. "I'd be some great singer. The power of music, being able to play an instrument...It looks like musicians just have the most fun."