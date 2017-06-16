Michelle Obama's Colorful Sundress Is Just What Your Closet Needs This Season

Since leaving the White House in January, Michelle Obama has stayed relatively quiet and deprived us of her almost daily power-dressing inspiration. However, the former FLOTUS stepped out in N.Y.C. on Thursday in a vibrant summer sundress that we’re seriously hoping to copy for our next warm-weather event.

For a day out in Manhattan, Obama chose a knee-length frock with vertical stripes of shades of blue and green that elongated her frame. She paired the vibrant dress with cat-eye sunglasses, hoop earrings, and nude pointy-toe pumps, keeping her accessories minimal to let her dress take center stage.

TheImageDirect.com

To copy her summer-ready look, snag a vertical stripe dress with an A-line shape, like this one, or a silky tunic with colorblock stripes like this similar style.

While MObama has delivered no small amount of outfit inspiration during her time in the spotlight, the former First Lady has also spoken out about the sexist standards facing women in the public eye.

“People take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace—they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes,” she said at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, revealing that her husband Barack Obama got away with wearing the same tuxedo for all eight years of his presidency.