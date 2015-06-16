1 Day, 3 Outfits: Michelle Obama Continues Her London Rounds in a Floral Christopher Kane Dress

It's only Day 1, but Michelle Obama is already making the most of her travels while promoting the educational initiative Let Girls Learn overseas. So far she has joined Prince Harry for tea and even given an uplifting speech to students at an all-girls school in London—but those aren't the only Brits putting a smile on our First Lady's face. Top British designers seem to really tickle her fancy, and their labels are the only ones we've seen her wear thus far: a bright Preen by Thornton Bregazzi original, a playful Mary Katrantzou dress, and now this chic Christopher Kane number.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Shares Her Workout Routine

FLOTUS chose the custom dress to wear during her meeting with Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha Cameron. The London-based fashion designer was inspired by the brand's pre-fall 2015 collection to create the look for Mrs. Obama. The black frock was brought to life with a colorfully embroidered floral print, and its A-line silhouette looked absolutely stunning on her. We're taking bets on which lucky British designer will be up next.

PHOTOS: Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever