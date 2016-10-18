Michelle Obama Welcomes the Italian Prime Minister in Stylish Chevron-Print Dress

Michelle Obama is stepping up her fashion game for her last few months in the White House.

President Barack Obama and the First Lady welcomed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini of Italy at an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House earlier today, and FLOTUS glowed in a chic ensemble. For the ceremonious occasion, she donned a knit sleeveless Giambattista Valli dress that featured a chevron print crafted in black, white, gray, and pale blue colors. She topped the frock off with a thin black belt at her waist, a sparkling collar necklace, diamond drop earrings, and a pair of classic black pumps.

Later tonight, the Obamas will host their final state dinner in honor of the foreign leader—Gwen Stefani is set to perform at the historic event and Mario Batali will prepare a delicious Italian meal for the attendees. But what will FLOTUS wear? We can't wait to find out.

