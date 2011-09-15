Michelle Obama Celebrates J. Mendel's 2011 Fashion Design Award

Gilles Mendel, the designer behind J. Mendel, dresses celebrities like Taylor Swift, Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana, and Hilary Swank all the time, but there was one introduction that left him starstruck—First Lady Michelle Obama. “I had a moment with Mrs. Obama and she was so gracious,” Mendel told InStyle.com at his New York Fashion Week show yesterday. His moment happened at the National Design Awards at the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt Museum in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, where the designer accepted this year’s Fashion Design Award, winning over finalists Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu, both of whom dressed the First Lady in the past. “I sat next to her during the luncheon,” he continued. “It was so surreal. She really was a vision. I’m critical, but I have to say—she blew my mind. She was so perfect!” So does this mean we’ll be seeing the First Lady wear a J. Mendel design for the first time soon? “I have millions of ideas for her,” he said. “I’m working on it.”

— Lindzi Scharf