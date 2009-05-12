Michelle Obama: The Book

She's been in the White House for just over 100 days, but Michelle Obama has already cemented her status as a fashion icon. Need proof? Two First Lady style manuals have already hit the shelves: Michelle Style: Celebrating the First Lady of Fashion by Mandi Norwood and Michelle Obama: 100 Days of Style from the editors of Fashion Week Daily. While both books are stocked with gorgeous photos, Norwood's tome goes further and breaks down Mrs. Obama's sophisticated fashion sense into easy-to-emulate tips: learn how to soften up a stark suit (brooches!), mix vibrant hues (stay in the same color family) and make the most of your height (it's all about posture).

Michelle Style: Celebrating the First Lady of Fashion, $19.99; buy online now at amazon.com.

Michelle Obama: 100 Days of Style, $6.50; buy online now at fashionweekdaily.com.