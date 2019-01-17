Barack Obama Threw It All the Way Back to the '90s with a Vintage Photo for Michelle's Birthday
P.S. Her birthday isn't the only thing the former FLOTUS is celebrating today ...
To all of you upset about any number of topics in the press these days (the Second Lady’s support of a school that blatantly discriminates against the LGBTQ community, for example), chin up, it’s National Michelle Obama Day!
And while our former First Lady’s birthday doesn’t qualify as a national holiday (yet), we’ll still certainly be celebrating her 55th.
Another person ready to praise Michelle all Thursday long? Barack!
Our former President took to Instagram this morning to publicly celebrate his Capricorn wife — and he did so in our favorite way possible: with a throwback photo. Barack shared a shot of him and Michelle in their youth (though tbh they pretty much look the same) — his arm swung around her neck, hand predictably clutching a newspaper (“Gorbachev asks” something on the day in question).
“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!” Obama wrote in his photo tribute.
Of course, growing a year older isn’t the only thing Michelle will be celebrating today. The inspirational figure’s new book, Becoming, has become (lol) the first memoir to top Amazon's best-sellers list for two straight months. In fact, it’s the first book of any genre to see such a lengthy streak since Fifty Shades of Grey in 2012.
In office or OOO, Michelle Obama has proven she will always find a way to rise to the top.