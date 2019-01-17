Barack Obama Threw It All the Way Back to the '90s with a Vintage Photo for Michelle's Birthday

To all of you upset about any number of topics in the press these days (the Second Lady’s support of a school that blatantly discriminates against the LGBTQ community, for example), chin up, it’s National Michelle Obama Day!

And while our former First Lady’s birthday doesn’t qualify as a national holiday (yet), we’ll still certainly be celebrating her 55th.

Another person ready to praise Michelle all Thursday long? Barack!

Image zoom Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Our former President took to Instagram this morning to publicly celebrate his Capricorn wife — and he did so in our favorite way possible: with a throwback photo. Barack shared a shot of him and Michelle in their youth (though tbh they pretty much look the same) — his arm swung around her neck, hand predictably clutching a newspaper (“Gorbachev asks” something on the day in question).

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!” Obama wrote in his photo tribute.

Of course, growing a year older isn’t the only thing Michelle will be celebrating today. The inspirational figure’s new book, Becoming, has become (lol) the first memoir to top Amazon's best-sellers list for two straight months. In fact, it’s the first book of any genre to see such a lengthy streak since Fifty Shades of Grey in 2012.

In office or OOO, Michelle Obama has proven she will always find a way to rise to the top.