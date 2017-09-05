Michelle Obama Dressed Up as Beyoncé for the Singer's Birthday

At this point, shouldn't we just make Beyoncé's birthday a national holiday?

The star celebrated her 36th orbit around the sun on Monday, Sept. 4, and those who loved her spared no expense to show how they felt about her. Husband Jay Z rallied an entire crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Beyhive queen, while friends and family staged an epic photo shoot that paid tribute to one of Ms. Knowles-Carter's most iconic moments.

BFFs including former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, newly minted mother Serena Williams, and Kelly Rowland, as well as daughter Blue Ivy got in formation for the big day—all recreating one of her now legendary Lemonade looks. Only the lower half of the ladies' faces and shoulders revealed who they were, when hidden under those incredible wide-brim hats à la "Formation." The ensembles wouldn't be complete without pigtail braids, dark lipstick, an embellished bib necklace, and an off-the-shoulder dress, thus those were on the agenda for all the beauties involved as well.

These are only a few of the photos we took for B's birthday❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

"These are only a few of the photos we took for B's birthday ❤️," captioned Tina Knowles-Lawson with a collage of just of few of the birthday tribute pictures. Her message definitely implies that there are more where these came from, so we can only hope that whatever remains is released in the coming days.

And we must give a round of applause to whoever styled the shoot. The resemblance in a side-by-side of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama shows that the details couldn't be more on point.

Is it too early for us to start planning our Halloween costumes? We fully expect this look to be redone thousands of times once the costume-centric holiday rolls around.