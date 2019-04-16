Michelle Obama Is Facing Backlash for a Comment About Donald Trump

Michelle Obama is currently facing backlash for a comment she made in reference to Donald Trump and his administration. During a stop in London for her Becoming book tour, the former first lady discussed life under the Trump administration, likening the current state of the country to being under the care of a "divorced dad."

“We come from a broken family, we are a little unsettled,” she said, according to The Independent. “Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad.”

The Independent reports that the comment was spoken "jokingly" to interviewer Stephen Colbert, but jokes aside, some people took issue with what her comment implies about divorced dads and their capabilities.

I admire @MichelleObama, but I really wish she wouldn’t use divorced dads as a metaphor for Trump. I hear some of them are quite awesome... https://t.co/lQihYgWL6F — Shai Franklin (@shaifranklin) April 16, 2019

@MichelleObama "That [weekend with divorced dad] feels like fun but then you get sick." As a divorced dad, I do my best to raise my son into a kind of man of which we all can be proud. Your comment doesn't help people see that I'm conscientious and competent to do a good job. — Jason Catena (@catenate) April 15, 2019

@MichelleObama I'm a divorced dad who loves his kids and is every bit of a good parent as Divorced Mom. I generally don't like Trump and did like you, but you've shown that you can say just as rude and insensitive comments as Trump. — Keith Burrus (@neoncactus44) April 15, 2019

Um, what's wrong with a divorced dad, though? More than 50% of marriages end in divorce and I know a lot of divorced dads who are doing the hard work like any other single parent in this country. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 16, 2019

Obama did not mention Trump by name, but had referred to him indirectly during the event.

“This may feel like a dark chapter but any story has its highs and lows but it continues," she said. "Yes, we are in a low but we have been lower. We have had tougher times, we have had more to fear. We have lived through slavery, the Holocaust and segregation."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Once Surprised Michelle Obama with a Sweet Sartorial Gesture

The former first lady also offered a message of hope to anyone who might be feeling anxious about the current political climate.

“We have always come out at the other end – better and stronger," she said. "We are moving in a direction of diversity and inclusion. No-one ever said it would be easy. We are just in the throes of the uneasy path of change.”