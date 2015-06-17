Next Stop: Italy—Michelle Obama Arrives in Milan Wearing Yet Another Stylish Look

Michelle Obama is on a stylish streak! Yesterday, the First Lady wowed in not one but three fashionable looks while promoting her Let Girls Learn initiative in London, and now she’s continuing her whirlwind tour in another chic look. The FLOTUS arrived in Milan, Italy for her second stop oversees in a fitted black top and a playful yellow-and-pink skirt by Duro Olowu. She finished off the look with classic black pumps and gold earrings.

Following in their mother’s fashionable footsteps, Malia and Sasha Obama coordinated in neutral black-and-white looks. Sasha chose a vertical striped sleeveless dress, while her sister Malia went for matching separates in a subtle print.

The trio has a busy agenda while in Italy. Already, the First Lady has visited the James Beard Restaurant to cook with Italian and American middle school students with chef Mario Batali. She’s also sneaked in a quick trip to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper at the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie with her daughters. With more events on the horizon, we bet this won't be the last time the Obamas step out stylishly.

