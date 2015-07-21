Why We Have a Major Style Crush on Michelle Monaghan

It's true that our list of style crushes runs deep. If it were a tangible real-life document, the total page count number would probably land somewhere in the hundreds, if not thousands. But in our defense, exceptional glam squads have resulted in exceptional celebrity looks. And Michelle Monaghan is no exception.

Yesterday, she went on a one-day whirlwind of a press tour to promote Pixels, breezing through three outfit changes, each more radiant than the last. She kicked off the day with an appearance on Good Morning America in a graphic pink knit and pink-tuxedo striped white trousers, both by Jonathan Saunders, with siren-red Brian Atwood pumps (above, left).

Next, at the AOL Build Speaker Series, she mixed pixel-inspired print and textures with a white woven top and broad window-pane print wide-leg pants, both by Calvin Klein Collection, with a gold Ana Khouri cuff and white Tamara Mellon sandals (center).

For her last look, Monaghan kept the menswear-inspired element alive (the common thread that ran throughout her three outfits), ending the day at a dinner honoring the women of Pixels in a fiery-red tailored Zac Posen shorts suit that was styled with nothing else except for LFrank mosaic diamond teardrop earrings, an Edie Parker clutch, and delicate nude sandals (right).

All of this is to say that we're more than impressed with Monaghan's marathon of stylish looks. We're calling it a win-win-win.

