Michelle Kwan's Vera Wang Wedding Dress: All The Details!

Olympic silver medal-winning figure skater Michelle Kwan is a married woman! The 32-year-old said "I do" to fiancé Clay Pell in a Rhode Island ceremony January 19. For her big day, Kwan went with a designer she has collaborated with many times in the past to create her sparkly competition costumes: Vera Wang. "I wore so many skating dresses designed by her," Kwan told People. "I have a long relationship with her." The designer created a custom ivory mermaid gown for Kwan, complete with layers of silk organza and lace appliqué. "She is marrying someone whose family has a political history, and Michelle is living and working in Washington, D.C.," Wang told People. "[The dress] had to have a certain dignity and a certain classicism, and I think it was a lot about a new way of looking at tradition." Congrats to the happy couple!

