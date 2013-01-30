Michelle Dockery's Stylist Wants to Keep Changing Her Look: Which Style Do You Prefer?

After working with Downton Abbey beauty Michelle Dockery to achieve her un-Downton like Golden Globes red carpet Alexandre Vauthier look, stylist Micaela Erlanger told InStyle.com that she wanted to go for something different at Sunday night's SAG Awards, where the star wore a black vintage Chado Ralph Rucci gown with sheer cutouts. "[SAG] will be equally as amazing as the Globes, but it will be different," Erlanger told InStyle.com prior to the big day. "Whatever it is, it will be glamorous, but it will be different from what we just did." And Michelle was enamored with the look as well: "I loved that it was vintage and I loved the shape of it," she told InStyle.com on the SAG red carpet, just before she and the rest of the cast took home the SAG Award for best performance by an ensemble in a drama series. "I just loved it!" So, which of the star's two looks do you like better: Old Hollywood glamour, or daring black vintage? Vote below!

— Meghan Blalock, with additional reporting by Brianna Deutsch