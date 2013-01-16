Michelle Dockery's Golden Globes Stylist on Her Dress: "We Didn't Want It To Be Too Downton"

Downton Abbey fans are undoubtedly used to seeing Michelle Dockery in lots of lace, frills, and extravagant hats as Lady Mary Crawley on the hit PBS show, but she made a conscious departure from her ladylike character for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in a modern gold-and-white Alexandre Vauthier dress. “We didn’t want it to be too Downton,” Dockery’s stylist for the Globes, Micaela Erlanger, told InStyle.com. “We wanted it to be classic, but we didn’t want it to be the same shapes and silhouettes that her character wears. Sure, there’s lace, but there’s also those incredible shoulder pads. Even though it had classic elements, it was modern and glamorous.” And is this indicative of what we’ll seeing Dockery wear to more big events in the future? “She knows and loves fashion, so at the end of the day, she will take the risks she wants to,” Erlanger told InStyle.com. “She’s trying different things and that’s what fashion is all about: having fun and creating a look. I think she can carry pretty much anything, she’s so exquisite!” And InStyle agrees—flip to page 204 to see Dockery model spring’s big red trend! On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet.

