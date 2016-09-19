Michelle Dockery and Tom Hiddleston Reunite at HBO's Epic 2016 Emmys After-Party
If you think the 2016 Emmys festivities came to a close once host Jimmy Kimmel said goodbye to ABC's cameras, think again.
After the epic, GIF-worthy awards show wrapped, winners and runners-up raced to L.A.’s Pacific Design Center for the official HBO Emmys after-party, where stars like Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery and The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston casually caught up with each other and let loose for the evening.
So how did the actor (who starred alongside Dockery in the 2012 short film "Out of Time") handle himself sans Taylor Swift? Ever the gentleman, Hiddleston posed for pictures with any fans or fellow stars who asked for a snap. Later, a friend of his suggested they head to Jimmy Kimmel’s after-party, stat. The reason? Plenty of In-N-Out Burger goodies awaited.
As for the leading ladies at the party, Emilia Clarke continued rocking her nude, body-hugging Atelier Versace gown, which continued to turn heads. “I’m just so full of joy and pride for the whole show. It’s amazing!” she told reporters of Game of Thrones’s many Emmy wins. Her advice for girls watching her dazzle for the cameras? “Never look [at] pictures of famous people and think that it’s how we get out of bed, because it ain’t,” she told InStyle. “Yeah, there’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that goes into the life.”
Speaking of physical distress, Amy Schumer seemed to want to prevent any blister-inducing heels and arrived to the celebration in flip-flops. She caught up with Scream Queens star Niecy Nash, who also greeted actress Laurie Metcalf, as other guests dined on paella, corn salad, chicken breast, and grilled carrots. A full champagne bar kept everyone buzzing around while desserts consisted of chocolate soufflé custards and pastel-colored macaroons.
Kerry Washington was among the first to arrive and, naturally, looked breathtaking in a baby bump-hugging Brandon Maxwell frock. And she wasn’t the only one to stun.
“What I love is that it was effortless. It was fun. It was a great evening,” Priyanka Chopra told InStyle of the night and also dished on her red Jason Wu frock. “I had a great time, and I’m in a dress which makes me feel like a princess.” She chatted with Scandal star Tony Goldwyn and, as the evening began to wind down, only had one final destination in mind.
“Where am I going? To get into my track pants and sit in my bed and eat a tub of ice cream,” she said.
That’s how a night well-spent sounds.
—With reporting by Brianna King