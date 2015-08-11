Michelle Dockery Takes You Inside the Final Days of Downton Abbey

Get ready to pull out those ornate handkerchiefs—all good things must come to an end and sadly it's Downton Abbey's time. The cast and crew are wrapping up the sixth and final season of the beloved PBS series and have taken to social media to shared their final days on the set.

Star Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, shared a special goodbye and posted an Instagram photo of herself with the adorable young actors, twins Oliver and Zac Barker, who play her onscreen son George. Dockery wrote in the caption, "Today is the last day of what has been the most glorious 6 years of my life. I am so grateful to have been part of this family. Thank you to each and every one of you out there for watching":

Today is the last day of what has been the most glorious 6 years of my life. I am so grateful to have been part of this family🙏🏼 Thank you to each and every one of you out there for watching... @downtonabbey_official #LastDaysOfDownton #finalcountdown 🎥🎬😢 A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on Aug 10, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

Earlier this month Dockery told InStyle about the emotional toll filming those final days took on her. "We had the last shooting day at Highclere a few weeks ago. And that was huge. And I wasn't quite expecting it. I thought I'd be able to walk away. I guess I just didn't expect to be that emotional," she said. "And Laura [Carmichael] and I walked hand in hand through the house one last time, and we were just in bits! So it feels like an end of an era. And it's just been joyous."

She also shared a few more from Downton's final days of filming:

And that's a Wrap #LastDaysOfDownton @downtonabbey_official #DavidEvans One of our talented directors...I've learnt so much from you 🎬🎥❤️ A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on Aug 10, 2015 at 11:25am PDT

Bye, bye bedroom #LastDaysOfDownton #marysbedroom A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on Aug 8, 2015 at 1:46am PDT

Other members of the cast have been including Elizabeth McGovern and Joanne Froggatt have also shared photos, using the hashtag #LastDaysofDownton:

I only have 2 filming days left! 😢 #LastDaysOfDownton x pic.twitter.com/XFGoe0XlAk — Joanne Froggatt (@JoFroggatt) August 8, 2015

More pictures of our wonderful crew! On my penultimate day in the servant's hall! #LastDaysOfDownton x pic.twitter.com/rawrL9XVq6 — Joanne Froggatt (@JoFroggatt) August 8, 2015

The sixth and final season of Downton Abbey will premiere on Jan. 3 on PBS. It will be eight episodes long coupled with a Christmas special, which will serve as the series finale.

