Michelle Dockery Is Dating Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has a Fleabag love connection. According to The Mirror, Dockery is dating Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother, Jasper. Sources close to the couple say that they've been together for more than three months, after being seen together at the Rome Film Festival. This would be the first relationship for Dockery since the passing of her fiancé, Irish publicist John Dineen, back in 2015.

"Michelle has been traveling a lot to promote the Downton movie but they have been in constant contact. Their friends and families are very happy for them. It is just so lovely," a source told The Mirror. "It was all taken slowly and in a considered manner but they are really enjoying being together."

The two met in Los Angeles over the summer and friends say that the romance developed organically as the two spent more and more time together.

"Jasper is a bit younger than Michelle but he has dated other older women in the past and it appears to be working for both of them," the source added, noting that the low-key romance is in keeping with Dockery's M.O. "Michelle remains a very down-to-earth woman, dating an A-lister has never been her thing."

Back in 2017, Dockery spoke about the experience of her fiancé's cancer diagnosis and subsequent passing, saying that though she lived through the ordeal, she still doesn't have the words to describe what she'd undergone. She said that everything, work and Downton included, fell away and she focused solely on Dineen.

"I don't have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like," she explained. "I've never been more committed to anything in my life than to him. So at the time everything just shut down. Work, everything. Work didn't matter."