Michelle Dockery Has the Most Covetable Baby Bangs in the Downton Abbey Movie

It’s been three years since we last caught up with Downton Abbey’s upper crust, and a lot has changed. For one, it’s a new time — the year is 1927 (positively mod!) and the Crawleys are expecting some incredibly distinguished guests: the King and Queen.

Another prominent shift between the beloved PBS drama and its upcoming theatrical reboot? Michelle Dockery’s hair! Dockery (aka Lady Mary Crawley) has elevated her flapper-esque bob in the years since the series’s finale — she now has that coveted micro-fringe blanketing the top of her forehead. Though a retro style, the daring look has found a modern audience among stars like Emma Roberts and Charlize Theron.

Here are a couple of shots of Lady Mary’s new baby bangs:

Image zoom Jaap Buitendijk

Image zoom Courtesy

Yaaaas, Lady Mary — servin’ up looks for George V and Mary of Teck.

Whether or not you’ve been keeping up with the Crawleys, Dockery’s Downton Abbey movie hair is worth a watch alone.

Downton Abbey opens nationwide on Sept. 20.