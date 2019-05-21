Michelle Dockery Has the Most Covetable Baby Bangs in the Downton Abbey Movie
Come for the Crawleys, stay for the crop.
It’s been three years since we last caught up with Downton Abbey’s upper crust, and a lot has changed. For one, it’s a new time — the year is 1927 (positively mod!) and the Crawleys are expecting some incredibly distinguished guests: the King and Queen.
Another prominent shift between the beloved PBS drama and its upcoming theatrical reboot? Michelle Dockery’s hair! Dockery (aka Lady Mary Crawley) has elevated her flapper-esque bob in the years since the series’s finale — she now has that coveted micro-fringe blanketing the top of her forehead. Though a retro style, the daring look has found a modern audience among stars like Emma Roberts and Charlize Theron.
Here are a couple of shots of Lady Mary’s new baby bangs:
Yaaaas, Lady Mary — servin’ up looks for George V and Mary of Teck.
Whether or not you’ve been keeping up with the Crawleys, Dockery’s Downton Abbey movie hair is worth a watch alone.
Downton Abbey opens nationwide on Sept. 20.