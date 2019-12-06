Michelle Obama Said She and Barack "Rediscovered" Each Other After Sending Daughters to College

Since sending both their daughters to college, the Obamas are enjoying some alone time and rediscovering each other as a couple.

"We’ve rediscovered all these little pockets of time, just me and Barack, that for a couple decades have been filled with school events or sports practices," Michelle Obama told People. "We’re taking full advantage of this new normal, simply spending time with each other and remembering what brought us together in the first place."

The Obamas' youngest daughter, Sasha, started college this fall, and her older sister Malia went off to university three years ago.

"Sometimes I’ll get a glimpse of him and just go, ‘Hey you! Where have you been for 21 years?’" the former first lady added. "It’s been fun. The tough part, of course, is missing our girls. It’s an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it."

For Thanksgiving, she shared a rare family photo with Barack and both of their daughters, all grown up.

She previously opened up about the emotional experience of sending Sasha to college, telling People, "We were there, just like most parents, helping her unpack and make her dorm room feel like home. Barack and I try to make sure that our daughters know that there's no limit to what they can be or what they can achieve."