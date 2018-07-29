Michelle and Barack Obama Dance the Night Away at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

Like the rest of the universe, Michelle and Barack Obama are huge fans of Beyoncé. Not only did Queen Bey perform at the former president's inauguration ceremony in 2009, but she also sang the national anthem at his second term party in 2013. In between, Michelle and Beyoncé teamed up for the White House's "Let's Move" campaign.

If you think about it, the duo's close bond makes sense. Bey and Jay are the unofficial king and queen of hip hop, while the Obamas are America's favorite first couple since John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Michelle and her daughter Sasha attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour, dancing with the singer's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson in Paris to further nurture their friendship. Apparently, the former First Lady enjoyed the show so much that she went a second time with her husband.

#OTR2 #Paris A post shared by Beylite (@beylite2.0) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

On Saturday, the couple danced like no one was watching during a concert in Maryland, and the evidence was caught on camera. Naturally, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Obamas showing off their moves and began taping them living their best lives. While Michelle shimmies flawlessly, Barack's waves his arms like a total dad.

Judge for yourself below:

Just another star-studded Saturday date night for the Obamas.