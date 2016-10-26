Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Were Secretly Married Over the Summer

Congratulations are in order for Michael Phelps and his new bride Nicole Johnson!

It was confirmed today by People that the Olympic swimmer and his beauty queen fiancé secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Paradise Valley, Ariz., back on June 13. The wedding was officiated by the athlete's agent and longtime friend Peter Carlisle. Phelps popped the question to Johnson in February of 2015.

On the actual day of the ceremony, the brunette beauty posted a casual-looking photo of her adorable family, which she captioned: "Such a memorable night with my lil fambam boomer obviously didn't want to hold still ."

Needless to say, the newly married pair had quite the busy summer. Aside from their private nuptials, Phelps and Johnson welcomed their first child together in May, a son named Boomer. And then in August, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer competed in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Talk about a whirlwind few months.

We wish this happy trio all the best.