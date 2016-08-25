Boomer Phelps Cheers on His Dad, Michael Phelps, as Co-Host of America's Got Talent

Little Boomer Phelps may not know how to talk yet, but don't worry, his Instagram does all the talking for him. In an adorable photo posted under his own handle on the social media platform, Boomer and his dad, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, and mom, Nicole Johnson, smile with America's Got Talent judge and Hollywood legend Simon Cowell. The shot's caption reads, "How amazing is this?!? Im hanging with daddy before #agt and I got to meet the legend @simoncowell!!" Although his face is barely shown in the image, we can tell Boomer is pretty excited about this meet and greet.

How amazing is this?!? Im hanging with daddy before #agt and I got to meet the legend @simoncowell !! A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 24, 2016 at 5:40pm PDT

Phelps (Michael, not Boomer), co-hosted yesterday's episode of AGT with Nick Cannon as his fiancée and son watched from the audience. He walked onto the stage to The Script's "Hall of Fame" and chants of "U.S.A." from the crowd. Right off the bat, Cannon asked him, "can you describe the moment when you won your 23rd gold medal?"

"At that moment was when all the emotions came out because I was finally happy with everything that I did with my career and I was able to retire the way I wanted to," he told the crowd. "But most importantly I had our first child in the stands there watching the race ... It's a completely different experience being able to look up and see your baby boy there after the race." Too cute!

When asked what drives him to succeed, Phelps joked, "I hate to lose number one ... I started goal setting at like nine years old. I dreamt ... for the biggest possible thing I could think of," he said. "I wanted to change the sport of swimming and I wanted to do something that nobody had ever done before." Well, we think he met—and skyrocketed past—those goals as the most decorated Olympian of all time. Plus, now he has a selfie with Heidi Klum, so there's another check off of the bucket list.

WOOHOOOOOO @m_phelps00 in the house!!!! 🏅🇺🇸🏅🇺🇸🏅🇺🇸🏅🇺🇸 #agt A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 24, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

We can't wait to see what's in store for the Phelps family, especially Michael and Nicole's soon-to-be wedding!