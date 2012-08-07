Michael Phelps and Megan Rossee: See More All-Star Romances

Image zoom Tim Whitby/Getty

After Michael Phelps officially retired from swimming—he earned an astounding 18 gold medals throughout his Olympic career—attention is shifting to his non-chlorinated life: Last night, the 27-year-old attended a Speedo event in London last night with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Los Angeles model Megan Rossee, who he has been dating since January. While Phelps tends to be hush-hush about dating, Rossee has been anything but, posting support for her swimmer squeeze on Twitter. Cute! And this isn't the first all-star fashion-meets-sports romance to watch—click through the gallery to see more.

MORE:• Olympic Abs to Watch: Phelps • Ryan Lochte's Favorite Fragrance• Kate Middleton's Weekend at the Olympics