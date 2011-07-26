Michael Kors' New Jewelry Collection: See the Photos!

Fans of Michael Kors' watches, take note! The designer has partnered with Fossil to launch his first full collection of jewelry for fall 2011, and we have a sneak peek at the baubles! “If you can’t afford to collect sculpture or modern art, you can afford to have an incredible pair of silver cuffs or an incredible sculptural ring,” Kors said in a statement. The jewelry collection will hit select Michael Kors boutiques in August, and prices will range from $45 to $375. Click through the gallery to see the full lineup!

