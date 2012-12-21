Michael Kors on How to Look Polished Whenever, Wherever

When it comes to designing clothes, celebrated American designer Michael Kors, knows how to make a woman happy—especially during the holidays. So, if you’re struggling to make your wardrobe holiday ready this year click through the gallery to get five tips as well as coordinating party-ready options from his signature collection and Michael for Michael Kors line. With his advice you’ll be sitting pretty in polished outfits fit for any occasion.

