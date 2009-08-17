Michael Kors Goes Very Hollywood With His Newest Scent

Courtesy of Michael Kors
Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 17, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

Michael Kors is doing more than just stocking department store shelves with his latest fragrance. The designer (and Project Runway judge) has just launched VeryHollwood.com, a web site that includes musings on the creation of the scent, top picks for scene-stealing accessories from the Kors collection, and a free download of Lady Gaga's "The Fame" for the first 10,000 visitors. Don't forget to sign up for your chance to win a trip to L.A., a shopping excursion on Rodeo Drive and tickets to an ultra-exclusive awards show viewing party.

