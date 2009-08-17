Michael Kors Goes Very Hollywood With His Newest Scent

Michael Kors is doing more than just stocking department store shelves with his latest fragrance. The designer (and Project Runway judge) has just launched VeryHollwood.com, a web site that includes musings on the creation of the scent, top picks for scene-stealing accessories from the Kors collection, and a free download of Lady Gaga's "The Fame" for the first 10,000 visitors. Don't forget to sign up for your chance to win a trip to L.A., a shopping excursion on Rodeo Drive and tickets to an ultra-exclusive awards show viewing party.