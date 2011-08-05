Michael Kors Is Getting Married!

Michael Kors and his longtime boyfriend Lance LePere are making it official! The couple was spotted picking up their marriage license at the City Clerk’s Office in Manhattan this week. “Lance and I are very excited to finally be able to have the opportunity to marry in our home state after many years together,” Kors told US. “We have no plans for a major party, but we will be getting married privately.” Congratulations to the happy couple! Click through the gallery to browse more of this year's hottest celebrity weddings!

