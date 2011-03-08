Michael Kors' 30th Anniversary Party in Paris

Happy anniversary, Michael Kors! The designer celebrated his label's 30th anniversary last night in Paris, which coincided with the opening of his new Paris flagship store. Jennifer Hudson showed up to toast the designer, flaunting her fabulous figure in a navy gown with a nude panel. And Hudson wasn't the only singer there: Mary J. Blige performed her hit "Family Affair" at the event, which made Kors shimmy and shake on the dance floor (this video caught his awesome dance moves). "OMG party beyond chic! J'adore Paris!" Kors Tweeted from the party. Zoe Saldana, Claudia Schiffer, and Karolina Kurkova were among the other celebrities at the fête, which was hosted at the home the United States Ambassador to France, Charles Rivkin and his wife Susan Tolson. Click through to see more.