Michael Jackson's Iconic White Glove Is Up for Auction

Here's your chance to get your hands on Michael Jackson's famous white glove. On July 30, Nate D. Sanders auction house will start the bidding at a cool $20,000. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. These new Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice pictures will get you pumped for the upcoming action-packed film. [Empire Online]

2. We have to celebrate Mariah Carey: The chart-topping singer is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [Billboard]

3. Netflix might be saying goodbye to a few classic movies this August, but the new addition of the popular PBS show Reading Rainbow makes up for the losses. [MTV]

4. Congrats are in order for Jen Welter, who is the NFL's first-ever female coach. [NBC News]

5. Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her love for hip-hop with a Goop collaboration of rapper-themed Edie Parker clutches. [Refinery 29]