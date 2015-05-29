Have a Spare $100 Million? You Can Now Buy Michael Jackson's Neverland Estate

Thanks to the vision of legendary musician Michael Jackson, you can now throw your hat in the ring for a chance at owning what is arguably the world’s most fantastical property. Neverland, the late King of Pop’s 27,000-acre California estate, is officially on the market.

Courtesy

But before you moonwalk your way into that realtor’s office, prepare to dish out a whopping $100 million. So what exactly is included with the price tag? Now called Sycamore Valley Ranch, Jackson’s former home comes with 22 individual structures, which include a 12,000-square-foot main house with six bedrooms and additional quarters, along with two- and four-bedroom guest houses. And though the carnival rides, orangutans, and elephants that Neverland once was known for aren’t part of the deal, a pool, basketball court, tennis court, and 50-seat movie theater are.

Courtesy

Thankfully, the owner-to-be will always know what time it is—the floral clock that spells out Neverland also remains intact.

Courtesy

