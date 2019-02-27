Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Admits He Lied to Melania About the President's Alleged Affair

Washington D.C., the hottest of hotbeds for gossip outside of Hollywood, is alight with drama this morning as President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testifies before the House Oversight Committee.

Cohen has been called to answer questions regarding the panel's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. And uh, he's holding nothing back. In his planned opening statement, a portion of which was published by the New York Times on Tuesday night, he refers to the president as both a "conman" and a "cheat."

“[Trump] is complicated, as am I," he will say this morning. "He has both good and bad, as do we all. But the bad far outweighs the good, and since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself."

But while he drags 45, he has only positive words regarding "kind" First Lady Melania Trump. While elaborating on the president's reimbursement for hush money payments Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels as a cover up for their alleged 2007 affair, Cohen said he felt bad for lying to Melania about the whole situation.

"[Trump] asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and lie to his wife about it, which I did," he will say. "Lying to the First Lady is one of my biggest regrets. She is a kind, good person. I respect her greatly — and she did not deserve that."

In a book published earlier this year, former White House staffer Clint Sims characterized Donald and Melania's relationship as relatively strong and defying "public perception of their marriage." That said, analysis of Melania's body language seemed to tell a different story last year after the Stormy Daniels scandal first broke. Not to mention, neither the president nor the first lady publicly acknowledged their anniversary this year.

But FLOTUS wasn't the only member of Trump's family that got a shout out in the prepared statement. Cohen says that Donald "frequently" called the judgment of his eldest son, Don Jr., into question. Well, he went a little further than that.

"Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had he worst judgment of anyone in the world," the statement reads.

And the soap opera — er, legal proceedings — continue.