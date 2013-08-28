Michael Bublé Welcomes a Son, the World Welcomes an Instagram Camera, and More

Image zoom FilmMagic, Courtesy (3), Facebook (2)

1. Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome a son, Noah. [People]

2. Rebecca Minkoff and Diet Coke announce Julianna Bass as the winner of the Young Designer Challenge. [Coca-Cola Company]

3. Start your engines! Cara Delevingne will be a character on Grand Theft Auto V. [Fashionista]

4. RYOT and CrowdRise's #STARTARYOT Challenge has raised over $200,000 in just eight days for nonprofits backed by regular folks and celebs alike, such as the Central Florida Animal Reserve, which is raising funds to build safe places for big cats to play. [CrowdRise]

5. Orange Is the New Black is one of the top 50 moments from this summer. Are you watching it yet? [Refinery29]

6. Why download the Instagram app when you can get a real Instagram camera? [SheFinds]