Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, One Direction: Here Are All the Holiday TV Specials You Must Watch!

Did you miss the Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas TV special last night? No worries: You can watch the whole thing here, and there are many more fun, holiday music specials coming up! We've got all the info—here's where and when to tune in:

Michael Bublé's Christmas in New YorkWednesday, Dec. 17, at 8 ET on NBCEveryone's favorite crooner will be singing your holiday favorites and his list of guests stopping by is pretty darn impressive: Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, Miss Piggy, and The Rockettes!

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2014Thursday, Dec. 18, at 8 ET on The CWThis jam-packed pop concert is always a crowd pleaser and this year is no exception. The roster of musical acts includes Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX, Meghan Trainor, and Ariana Grande.

The Sing-OffThursday, Dec. 18, at 9 ET on NBCYou can catch this singing competition right after the Jingle Ball. It features six new vocal groups singing your favorite holiday tunes.

CMA Country ChristmasSaturday, Dec. 20, at 9 ET on ABCSee country music's biggest stars celebrate the holidays in this encore presentation. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson, and Little Big Town, and the show will also have appearances by Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Idina Menzel, and Michael W. Smith. Jennifer Nettles returns as host for the fifth year in a row.

One Direction: The TV SpecialTuesday, Dec. 23, at 8 ET on NBCGirls (young and old) across the world will consider this a present: One Direction’s first U.S. network special will offer a rare inside look at the uber-popular band and will feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the South American leg of their 2014 "Where We Are Tour."

Kennedy Center HonorsTuesday, Dec. 30, at 9 ET on CBSThis beautiful awards ceremony honors our nation's greatest in the arts and is always packed with entertainment. Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the show features performers and presenters such as Misty Copeland, Jane Fonda, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, and Meryl Streep. Tom Hanks is one of this year's recipients.

