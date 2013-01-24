Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting a Baby!

Iconicpix/Wenn
Meghan Blalock
Jan 24, 2013 @ 3:23 pm

Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their first child together! The couple posted an adorable bi-lingual video announcing that Lopilato is pregnant with a "mini Bublé," including sonogram shots of the little in-progress bundle of joy. The couple have been married since March 2011. Congrats to the parents-to-be!

Plus, see more stars expecting babies!

MORE:Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant AgainChanning and Jenna Tatum: Baby!Who’s Expecting? Find Out Here!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!