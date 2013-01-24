Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting a Baby!

Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their first child together! The couple posted an adorable bi-lingual video announcing that Lopilato is pregnant with a "mini Bublé," including sonogram shots of the little in-progress bundle of joy. The couple have been married since March 2011. Congrats to the parents-to-be!

Plus, see more stars expecting babies!

