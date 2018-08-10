Stormy Daniels's Charismatic Lawyer May Run for President in 2020

A Sex and the City star running for the governor of New York? It's going to take a lot more than that to shock us in 2018's chaotic political climate.

The lawyer representing an adult film actress Stormy Daniels — who alleged that she had an affair with the president back in 2006 — running for ... president? OK, you got us there. Consider us shook.

Though celebs like Kanye West have flirted with the notion of running for president through the years, and millions have thrown their support behind Oprah Winfrey (though she continues to deny that she has any interest in running), and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michael Avenatti is one potential candidate we never saw coming.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Avenatti told the New York Times he’s “strongly considering” a presidential run, noting that his decision will “have a lot to do with who enters the race.”

The longtime lawyer (and frequent tweeter) denies that his interest in the role is a publicity stunt. “Anybody paying attention in the last six months knows the last thing I need is any additional publicity,” he explained, referring to the highly publicized Daniels case and his many, many TV appearances.

Though Avenatti staunchly opposes Trump, he’s not a critic of the President’s lack of political experience — like the Donald, Michael hasn’t spent any time in public office.

“We don’t want another candidate that just has a lot of experience,” he told the Times. “Democrats need to nominate somebody who can actually beat this guy.”

Jury’s out on whether Avenatti has what it takes to “beat this guy,” but he already has at least one advocate: Daniels, who’s “100 percent supportive” of her lawyer’s political endeavors.