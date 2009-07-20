Miami Swim Report: Add Flair To A Chic One-Piece

Joyann King
Jul 20, 2009 @ 11:00 am

We caught up with Susan Joy, the stylist behind the 2010 Lycra swim show, to find out what inspired her wildly fun looks (right). "I had a vision of Jeff Koons's 'Rabbit' balloon overgrown with hot house flowers and tropical vines, so we did bright, modern suits, added fun headpieces, vivid lucite bangles from Alexis Bittar, metal jewels from Mawi and graphic frames from Alain Mikli," she said. Joy thinks the one-piece is the perfect suit for adding flair "because right now it's less about flaunting it and more about personal style." Take her advice and let a chic one-piece be the blank canvas for piles of colorful accessories.

