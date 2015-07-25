Miami Insider: Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos's Sizzling Hot Spots

In honor of Miami Swim Week, InStyle asked social fixture Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, woman about town and co-owner of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, where to see and be seen in the southern city. Even if you're not grocery shopping in a bikini (which is seriously normal here), you can still strut your stuff at these dozen or so hot spots.

Courtesy Ritz Carlton

Best Beach Scene: "South of 23rd street is where the beaches are wider and more expansive. I like Nikki Beach and The Mansion." Both are known for dancing on the tables and free-flowing Champagne.

Best Pool Party: "Local lore is that Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach has the best pool parties for those in the know."

Best Bar Hopping: "I'm loving two totally different venues right now: The funky Radio Bar and the ever-so-chic Drawing Room by Albert Trummer."

Best Fancy Dinner: "Casa Tua is always the go-to place for great food and then dancing upstairs in the private club." Never hurts to dress up and cozy up to the bouncer to get in.

Best Girls Night Out: "My friends and I would start out with a visit to Ma Maison de Beaute for a 'night on the town' spa service. Then we would dine at the gorgeous rooftop at Juvia. It's always a hit. It has it all: food, decor, atmosphere, and a killer view."

Best Brunch: "There is no brunch quite like The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, even though I'm obviously a little bit partial! We have stations of sushi, carved meats, caviar...it's a gourmand's dream."

Courtesy Ritz Carlton

Best Shop: "I just love the Webster for its perfectly curated high fashion."

Best Hidden Gems: "My favorite music shop is celebrating 10 years this year and is hidden in Little Haiti. It's called Sweat Records. Also, I'm looking forward to dining at my favorite steakhouse from New York, Quality Meats, which just opened."

Best Must-Do: "No trip to Miami is right without a tour of the art at the de la Cruz Collection, a visit to Wynwood, and checking out a Miami Heat game."

