The Met's Punk Exhibit Previewed Yesterday: Here's What to Expect

From McQueen to Prada to punk! You'll have to wait until May to see the Costume Institute's new PUNK: Chaos to Couture exhibit, but press got to see a sneak peek yesterday—and sponsor Moda Operandi's Aslaug Magnusdottir was right there with us. "We'll see in exhibition how pervasive punk's influence has been on fashion and how it remains a powerful form of expression today," Magnusdottir told InStyle.com. And co-chair Rooney Mara is living proof! From the bit we saw, you can expect patent leather and netted looks from Comme des Garcons and Rodarte. And remember that every exhibit is christened with the annual, ultra-glamorous Met Gala, where the red carpet will probably feature a lot more black this year. PUNK: Chaos to Couture will open at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 9th—will you be attending?

Update: The Met just extended PUNK's closing date from August 9th to August 11th, open 100 days total to honor Clash guitarist Mick Jones' famous quote, "Punk only lasts 100 days in its purest form." Sweet!

