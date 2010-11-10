Met's Costume Institute Exhibit Will Celebrate Alexander McQueen

Mark your calendars for May 4th, 2011, when the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibit will open at the Costume Institute Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The show will feature about 100 pieces of McQueen’s singular creations from his London archive, his personal collections and his designs for Givenchy, where he worked in the late '90s. Known for his inventive runway shows that through the years featured rain, an intricate chess match of models and more, the late designer's dresses are still red carpet favorites of stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Sandra Bullock, Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga. The Costume Institute exhibit will kick off with a star-studded gala on May 2nd with Salma and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, serving as honorary chairs, and runs through July 31st, 2011.

