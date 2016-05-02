This Is What Your Favorite Celebs Ate Before the Met Gala

The Met Gala is arguably one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, meaning that for those who are lucky enough to go to the event, fueling up properly is key. And while you might think that fitting into those custom designer gowns means going on a calorie-restricting diet, that's not the case.

And as is the case with any big night, celebs took to Instagram to share how they're getting ready—including what they're eating. From the uber healthy, like Karolina Kurkova's oatmeal and fruit to Doutzen Kroes's berries and croissant (above) to Amy Schumer's cookie, see what all your favorite Met Gala attendees are eating before they walk up those famous steps.

Love my Pre Met pasta lunch tradition with @tabithasimmons 🍝🍝🍝 #MetBall #PreMet 👯 A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on May 2, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Met prep A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 2, 2016 at 10:16am PDT

Let the fun begin ! Met gala time ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on May 2, 2016 at 9:55am PDT

All set for the met ball. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 2, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

🍳Shall we begin?☕️ #MetBall A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 2, 2016 at 8:12am PDT