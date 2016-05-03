The Most Tweeted-About Star from the 2016 Met Ball Might Surprise You

While you might need an invite to actually attend the Met Gala, all you need is a Twitter account to talk about it. The annual party is one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, so it's no surprise that it garners more than its fair share of attention on the social media platform. In fact, according to Twitter, Monday's 2016 #MetGala saw more than 2.1 million tweets between the start of the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m ET.

So who were the attendees getting the most 140-character love? Zayn Malik took the cake for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”-themed event. See the top five most discussed stars here:

1. Zayn Malik

2. Gigi Hadid

3. Beyoncé

4. Lady Gaga

5. Claire Danes

As for fashion brands: The man behind Danes's light-up ball gown, Zac Posen, nabbed the top spot as the most talked-about designer of the evening.

But fashion-lovers around the world weren't the only ones getting in on the social media attention. The attendees themselves took to Twitter to share their behind-the-scenes fun. Keep reading to see how the stars got in on the conversation.