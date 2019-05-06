The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Met Gala 

The first Monday in May is one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Both designers and celebrities clear their calendars to attend the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event and kickoff party for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitian Museum of Art.

Every year, the Gala's dress code reflects the exhibit's theme, with stars debuting their looks on the museum steps. The fashion isn't the only thing that's avant guarde, celebrities are adverturous with their hair and makeup looks, too.

The 2019 exhibit theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a nod to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp. No, this isn't a reference to Boy Scouts or tents. The easiest way to breakdown the not-so-straightforward theme is that camp is anything that looks so bad, it's somehow good.

Yes, the theme is confusing, so of course it's inspired some of the most avant garde Met Gala beauty looks of all time.

So, what does camp look like? Find out by scrolling through our gallery of the best celebrity hair and makeup looks of the night.