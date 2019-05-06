The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Met Gala
The first Monday in May is one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Both designers and celebrities clear their calendars to attend the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event and kickoff party for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitian Museum of Art.
Every year, the Gala's dress code reflects the exhibit's theme, with stars debuting their looks on the museum steps. The fashion isn't the only thing that's avant guarde, celebrities are adverturous with their hair and makeup looks, too.
The 2019 exhibit theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a nod to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp. No, this isn't a reference to Boy Scouts or tents. The easiest way to breakdown the not-so-straightforward theme is that camp is anything that looks so bad, it's somehow good.
Yes, the theme is confusing, so of course it's inspired some of the most avant garde Met Gala beauty looks of all time.
So, what does camp look like? Find out by scrolling through our gallery of the best celebrity hair and makeup looks of the night.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s signature bows are back. She accessorized her lob-length hairstyle with a pair of blunt bangs and several tiny bows at the crown of her head. The hairstyle was courtesy of Frederic Aspiras, who treated her hair with the Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield before adding bends in with the ghd platinum+ festival collection styler.
While she showed up on the carpet with a set of extra-large sunnies, she later took them off to reveal the longest set of false lashes we’ve ever seen. Her graphic cat-eye was paired with Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in Flaming-oh! and gold lashes that not even your tube of Revitalash could compete with.
Serena Williams
The tennis player let her ruffled yellow gown and matching neon sneakers steal the show, and kept her hair and makeup on the more subtle side, walking the red carpet with a low bun and a center part. To add texture and shine to her hair before pulling it back, celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson applied Dove Style + Care Curls Defining Mousse. In order to up that glow factor when it came time to create her simple, natural makeup, her makeup artist Renny Vasquez applied Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream to her skin.
Laverne Cox
This two-toned blue eyeshadow look is a trend in the making. Laverne Cox took it up a notch by bringing the hue up to her icy blonde hair and finishing off the look with a deep purple satin lipstick.
Ashley Graham
Go ahead, hop on that hair accessory bandwagon. Ashley Graham definitely did! She decorated her sleek pony with several Gucci barrettes, as well as jeweled hair ties and pieces from the Kitsch x Justine Marjan collection. Green tightlined eyeliner, courtesy of Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Jade #206, and St.Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss on her legs and décolletage finished off her designer look.
Celine Dion
All that glitters is gold. Celine Dion showed up on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a fringed gold gown and a matching gold headpiece. Of course, she carried the color story over to her eye makeup with a shimmery gold smoky eye that was traced with deep, dark black liner.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina’s crystal-embellished eyes were one of the many sparkly moments of the night. As for her hair, she kept things simple by pulling it back into a low, side-parted bun.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s subtle fuchsia and red smoky eye is one of the few looks of the night that you’d probably recreate at home. Same goes for her sleek high ponytail adorned with bows, which hairstylist Aaron Carlo sprayed with Dove's Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray to hold it all in place.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling’s long, platinum blonde hair takes matching your beauty look to your dress to the next level.
Natasha Lyonne
When it came to her hair and makeup, Natasha Lyonne was inspired by the '80s. She wore her hair in a volumous curly bob with equally extreme smudged black cat-eye eyeliner and purple eyeshadow swept on her lids.
Madeline Petsch
The Riverdale star channeled Tinkerbell for her Met Gala beauty look. However, she made the Disney star’s look her own by wearing her red hair down and swiping fuchsia eyeshadow across her lids.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner rarely switches up her signature boss pixie cut, but when Kylie tells you to wear your hair blonde for the Met Gala, you listen. She paired her platinum bob wig with sparkly cobalt eye makeup.
Yara Shahidi
The actress gave the stand-by half-up, half-down hairstyle a high-fashion spin by piling some of her into a big bun on the top of her head. Her makeup was also avant garde, with a bit of shimmer and crystals placed around just her right eye. But, a radiant makeup look starts with glowy skin, which is why Shahidi's makeup artist Emily Cheng used a mix of two lightweight Bobbi Brown foundations to even out her complexion.
Constance Wu
Another major trend from the 2019 Met Gala? Matching hair accessories. Constance Wu parted her Old Hollywood waves in a deep side-part, securing a silver headpiece on the other side. For that extra glossy finish, her hairstylist Derek Yuen applied a layer of amika's Haute Mess Texture Gloss to each finger wave. While her hair screamed ‘40s, her dress and her vampy lips had 1920s written all over it.
Saiorse Ronan
Etherial. That’s the first word that comes to mind when you catch sight of Saoirse Ronan’s 2019 Met Gala glam ensemble. She paired her messy waves and hair flip, which stylist Ben Skervin created using a flat iron and John Frieda Luxurious Volume Dry Shampoo, with shimmery silver eye makeup and glowing skin.
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton debuted the prettiest pastel blue hair at the 2019 Met Gala. The watercolor shade was paired with undone waves, a center part, and a floral headband. In order to create the perfect base before adding in curls, celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho prepped Boynton's hair with a mixture of Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream and Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse. For her makeup, streaks of glittery silver liner were placed around both of her eyes.
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's Met Gala look is a must-copy, especially if you love all things 1960s. She swept her blonde lob into a high ponytail that was secured with a satin black ribbon. And if you thought her hair looked lighter, you're right. Redken hairstylist Ryan Pearl brightened up Baldwin's roots before the red carpet using Redken products. Pink cheeks, perfectly touched with highlighter, a baby pink lip, and a precise cat-eye rounded out the look.
Lili Reinhart
With her blonde sculptural updo, floral headpiece, and blush draped down her cheeks, the Riverdale star could easily be mistaken for Kirsten Dunst’s Marie Antoinette. To get her color just right, she made a visit to Redken celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez. "To get her ready for the red carpet, we added in lowlights to create a really nice neutral tone with depth and then glossed all over, all using Redken Shades EQ. Glossing with Redken Shades EQ is always my first choice for my actress clients when they’re in-between projects — or just for anyone who wants frequent changes — because it’s easily reversible, the color fades on tone and it keeps the hair super healthy," he said.
Miley Cyrus
Baby bangs are having a moment right now, and they’re definitely campy enough for the Met Gala. Case in point: Miley Cyrus cut her Hannah Montana-like long bangs into short choppy ones. For her makeup, she went with a classic cat eye and nude lip gloss.
Lily Collins
There’s ‘60s bouffants, and then there’s Lily Collins’ take on the retro style. Her stylist Gregory Russell used Marc Anothony's Dream Big Volume Thick & Full Hairspray (plus a ton of teasing) to give her hair that extra height. On top of the accessorizing her hair with white rosebuds and a headband, she wore matte purple eyeshadow on her lids all the way up to her brow bone, plus spidery false lashes.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan was one of the many stars who wore headpieces at the 2019 Met Gala. She rounded out her head-to-toe metallic look with shimmery silver eyeshadow.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s curly hair was accessorized with a headpiece, while she played with white accents on her eyes and a deep magenta lip for her makeup.
Emma Roberts
Monochromatic makeup is still in, says the Met Gala red carpet. Emma Roberts debuted all-pink-everything, including eyeshadow, lipstick, blush, and, of course, her gown. While maybe different products were used to create that rosy glow, two call outs are Chantecaille's Liquid Lumière in Sheen and Luster. As for her hair, she accessorized with a delicate floral headband.
Janelle Monae
Hats off to Monae, who wore four on her head at once. As for makeup, Jessica Smalls looked to the eyes on the star's dress for inspiration. She gave Monae a cat-eye and extra fluffy lashes using Lashify.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is giving that pixie life a chance. While we can assume it’s a wig, the supermodel showed up on the Met Gala red carpet with mucher shorter hairstyle that didn't lack on shine. A feline flick with glitter placed near the inner corners of her eyes and a glossy lip finished off her vibe.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was dripping, literally. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton gave her wet look waves using Color Wow One Minute Transformation Anti-Frizz Styling Cream, which she paired with a glossy smoky bronze smoky eye.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo stunned on the red carpet with a beaded headpiece that identically matched her beaded gown, and haloed purple shadow with lots and lots of lashes.
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel’s long eyelashes were the focal point of her entire beauty look.
Zoe Saldana
Purple eyeshadow is bound to be big this summer. When trying out the look, channel Zoe Saldana, who debuted a glittery version on the Met Gala red carpet, alongside a large purple flower pinned into her hair.
Emily Blunt
Not so Mary Poppins! Like many other celebrities at the Met Gala, Emily Blunt went all out with the glimmering gold. She decorated her sleek updo with a headband that perfectly matched her gown. To get that wet look, hairstylist Laini Reeves mixed together Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Sculpting Cream, Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR Velvet Cream, and Paul Mitchell Firm Style Super Clean Sculpting Gel. While her makeup was kept relatively natural, she did give us something to talk about with those ‘60s, Twiggy-like lashes.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung will convince you that a beret belongs on your spring/summer shopping list. She paired her topper with a classic matte statement lip.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves transformed herself into a real life Barbie complete with the doll’s signature bright blonde hair and bouncy curls. She drove her look’s theme home with hot pink lipstick.
Kristen Stewart
Super bright orange and white streaks were added to Kristen Stewart’s lengthy pixie cut, while her brows appeared to be bleached.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner's first red carpet beauty look as a newlywed is so extra, and we're totally into it. Her hair was slicked back with glitter, and metallic blue eyeshadow was swept across her lids and winged out.
Kylie Jenner
While her mom was a platinum blonde for the big occasion, Kylie Jenner decided to go full-on purple.
Ciara
Ciara went for dramatic height with her hair and picked up the color of her gown with fanned-out emerald green shadow.
Dakota Johnson
The actress' look combines two of the night's biggest beauty trends: sparkly headpieces and pink eye makeup. Her hairstylist Johnnie Sapong gave Johnson effortless, natural-looking texture to complete the ethereal vibe. Before enhancing her waves with an iron, he roughed dried her hair wtih both Leonor Greyl's Condition Naturelle and Algues et Fleurs.