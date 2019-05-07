Camp or Not, There Were Plenty of Naked Dresses at the Met Gala
If there's a red carpet (or, in this case, pink) and there isn't a celebrity in a naked dress, was there even a red carpet? Though a barely-there dress isn't the first thing that most people will think of when they imagine anything campy, there were plenty of naked dresses at the Met Gala tonight. There were stars that show up in one no matter what — ahem, Jennifer Lopez — and a few that threw a fashion curveball, like Constance Wu, who isn't necessarily the first person to swan around in an illusion gown. From gravity-defying draping to is-she-or-isn't-she-showing works of couture art, these dresses will make just about anyone look twice.
VIDEO: See Every Outrageous Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski
If anyone was going to show up at the Met Gala (nearly) naked, it would be Emily Ratajkowski. This custom Dundas look was a little Cher, a lot naked, and 100% Emrata.
Constance Wu
Wu arrived with Georgina Chapman, who designed this sheer grey gown draped in trompe l'oeil pearls and crystals, adding a touch of over-the-top embellishment to the naked-adjacent gown. Not all-out naked in the traditional sense, Wu's gown still had plenty of peekaboo action.
Ciara
Another dazzler in Dundas, Ciara added a bold jolt of color to the usually nude naked dress trend. The green number still had plenty of sheer panels and intricate beading.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is just being Jennifer Lopez in this Versace creation. A plunging neck and thigh-high slit showed legs and a lot of everything else, though the fact that she was dripping in crystals and paillettes may have distracted a few people.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Double trouble in Versace, the Jenner sisters's dresses had feathers, sheer panels, beading, and skin-hugging silhouettes. Was this all camp or just another day in a Jenner closet?
Amber Valletta
She wasn't in a naked dress, per se, but supermodel Amber Valletta risked a major wardrobe malfunction in this Saint Laurent bodysuit. The feathered topper may have been campy, but with a look like this, it doesn't matter what the theme is.