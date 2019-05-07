Camp or Not, There Were Plenty of Naked Dresses at the Met Gala

If there's a red carpet (or, in this case, pink) and there isn't a celebrity in a naked dress, was there even a red carpet? Though a barely-there dress isn't the first thing that most people will think of when they imagine anything campy, there were plenty of naked dresses at the Met Gala tonight. There were stars that show up in one no matter what — ahem, Jennifer Lopez — and a few that threw a fashion curveball, like Constance Wu, who isn't necessarily the first person to swan around in an illusion gown. From gravity-defying draping to is-she-or-isn't-she-showing works of couture art, these dresses will make just about anyone look twice.

