These Were the Cutest Couple Moments at the Met Gala

The Met Gala pink carpet had plenty of major moments (Billy Porter and his Cleopatra moment, anyone?), but it was the celebrity couples that stole the show — especially with the handfull of red carpet debuts. Notoriously reclusive Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes arrived without much fanfare, but after Gaga's multi-outfit entrance, was there really anything that could steal the show? Freshly minted married couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrived arm-in-arm and Karlie Kloss — who never shies from a flashbulb — brought her husband, Joshua Kushner, who's a bit more shy when it comes to big-ticket events like the Met Gala.

Riverdale's golden couples, Camilla Mendes and Charles Melton and Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, gave their fans all the feels when the arrived together — Mendes and Melton made their Met Gala debut tonight. And, of course, Serena Williams, sneakers and all, made a huge statement alongside Alexis Ohanian, who knew better than to even try to outshine his grand-slam wife. They're Met Gala vets at this point, with multiple appearances under their belts.

And as for the newlyweds, a pair of Jonas Brothers arrived with their respective new wives. Nick and Priyanka Chopra were appropriately over-the-top (what would you expect from a couple who had that many weddings) and Joe and his new wife, Sophie Turner, coordinated in the best way for their first official outing as husband and wife.

Come for the fashion — it's the Met Gala we're talking about — but stay to feel the love.