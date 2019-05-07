These Were the Cutest Couple Moments at the Met Gala

By Christopher Luu
Updated: May 06, 2019 @ 10:46 pm
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Met Gala pink carpet had plenty of major moments (Billy Porter and his Cleopatra moment, anyone?), but it was the celebrity couples that stole the show — especially with the handfull of red carpet debuts. Notoriously reclusive Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes arrived without much fanfare, but after Gaga's multi-outfit entrance, was there really anything that could steal the show? Freshly minted married couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrived arm-in-arm and Karlie Kloss — who never shies from a flashbulb — brought her husband, Joshua Kushner, who's a bit more shy when it comes to big-ticket events like the Met Gala.

Riverdale's golden couples, Camilla Mendes and Charles Melton and Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, gave their fans all the feels when the arrived together — Mendes and Melton made their Met Gala debut tonight. And, of course, Serena Williams, sneakers and all, made a huge statement alongside Alexis Ohanian, who knew better than to even try to outshine his grand-slam wife. They're Met Gala vets at this point, with multiple appearances under their belts.

And as for the newlyweds, a pair of Jonas Brothers arrived with their respective new wives. Nick and Priyanka Chopra were appropriately over-the-top (what would you expect from a couple who had that many weddings) and Joe and his new wife, Sophie Turner, coordinated in the best way for their first official outing as husband and wife.

Come for the fashion — it's the Met Gala we're talking about — but stay to feel the love.

Start Slideshow

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Getty Images
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images
