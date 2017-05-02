Best Celebrity Social Media Moments from the Met Gala

They came, they saw, and they most definitely conquered.

Hollywood's brightest stars were out in full effect at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night. This year's theme was "Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," paying homage to the Japanese designer who founded and heads the Comme des Garçons fashion label.

From Kylie Jenner to Katie Holmes, A-listers from around the world flocked to the event's iconic red carpet to show off their take on the year's theme. But that's just one aspect of the night's events, and for many, the fun lies in what happens before and after their red carpet strut—like the annual bathroom selfie, for example. Scroll down to see some of social media's best celebrity Met Gala moments.

Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner

annual bathroom selfie

Lena Dunham

In my rightful place, lurking behind a Jonas #MetGala 😐😐😐

Chrissy Teigen

Readddddy. #metball

Kim Kardashian West

Madonna

Hahaahhahahhaahahha 😂😂🤡🤡🎪🎪🎉🎉🎉🎉😎🙌🏻🙌🏻Love you Sarah! 😘♥️

Karlie Kloss

#MetGala 2017 with @HouseOfHerrera ⚡️⚡️

Jennifer Lopez

You're never fully dressed without a smile... #metball2017

Katie Holmes

I so admire this incredibly talented lady ❤️ this is us obviously showing off our cleavage :) @zacposen

Gisele Bündchen

Ready! 💃🏼 Pronta!

Met Gala....Let's Ggggoooooooooo!!!! ❤️🔥⚡️

Kate Hudson

#MetBall2017

Zac Posen

Behind the seams! The fittings and Making of the #katieholmes gown for the #metgala #zacposen @katieholmes212

Zendaya

D&G

Diddy

#METGALA

Joe Jonas

Just sippin on some water 😏

Donatella Versace

Ready to go to #metgala2017 What do you think guys?

Paris Jackson

🌑

Solange Knowles

Miranda Kerr

#metgala