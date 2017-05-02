Best Celebrity Social Media Moments from the Met Gala

Meghan Overdeep
May 02, 2017 @ 8:15 am

They came, they saw, and they most definitely conquered.

Hollywood's brightest stars were out in full effect at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night. This year's theme was "Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," paying homage to the Japanese designer who founded and heads the Comme des Garçons fashion label.

From Kylie Jenner to Katie Holmes, A-listers from around the world flocked to the event's iconic red carpet to show off their take on the year's theme. But that's just one aspect of the night's events, and for many, the fun lies in what happens before and after their red carpet strut—like the annual bathroom selfie, for example. Scroll down to see some of social media's best celebrity Met Gala moments.

Selena Gomez

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Kylie Jenner

annual bathroom selfie

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Lena Dunham

Chrissy Teigen

Readddddy. #metball

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Madonna

Karlie Kloss

#MetGala 2017 with @HouseOfHerrera ⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Jennifer Lopez

You're never fully dressed without a smile... #metball2017

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Katie Holmes

I so admire this incredibly talented lady ❤️ this is us obviously showing off our cleavage :) @zacposen

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Gisele Bündchen

Ready! 💃🏼 Pronta!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Met Gala....Let's Ggggoooooooooo!!!! ❤️🔥⚡️

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Kate Hudson

#MetBall2017

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Zac Posen

Zendaya

D&G

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Diddy

#METGALA

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

Joe Jonas

Just sippin on some water 😏

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Donatella Versace

Ready to go to #metgala2017 What do you think guys?

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

Paris Jackson

🌑

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Solange Knowles

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

Miranda Kerr

#metgala

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

