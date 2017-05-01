A Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Retail Collection Is Heading to the Met Store

The first Monday in May is upon us, and we’re ready to withstand a TON of Instagram envy later tonight—but why let it end there? Once the 2017 Met Gala becomes a thing of the past and we’ve pored over the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" exhibit a billion times, we’ll still have a lot of sartorial-inspo to fuel us through the coming months. Enter: the Met Store.
As a complement to the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit (running from May 4 through Sept. 4, 2017), the Metropolitan Museum of Art will launch an exclusive retail collection of Kawakubo-inspired Comme des Garçons products.
According to a Met Store press release, the pocket shop will offer 11 exclusive items, including: “a new style of the iconic lace sweater from the fall 1982 collection, a Nikelab Air Pegasus 83 for Comme des Garçons, three unisex exhibition T-shirts, a staff coat, two tote bags, a set of enamel pins, and two wallets.”
Additional products will be rolled out through the exhibition’s run, including over 100 items from Comme des Garçons Play, Parfum, Wallet, and Converse collections.
We have a feeling the Met Store is about to see some serious foot traffic. Game ON.
RELATED: The Met Announces 2017 Costume Institute Gala Theme: Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo
Browse items from the collection below, available starting May 2.
Double Tote Bag ($75; store.metmuseum.org)
Wear Your Freedom T-Shirt ($65; store.metmuseum.org)
Wallet, Small ($105; store.metmuseum.org)
Wallet, Large ($175; store.metmuseum.org)