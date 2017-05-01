A Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Retail Collection Is Heading to the Met Store

The first Monday in May is upon us, and we’re ready to withstand a TON of Instagram envy later tonight—but why let it end there? Once the 2017 Met Gala becomes a thing of the past and we’ve pored over the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" exhibit a billion times, we’ll still have a lot of sartorial-inspo to fuel us through the coming months. Enter: the Met Store.

As a complement to the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit (running from May 4 through Sept. 4, 2017), the Metropolitan Museum of Art will launch an exclusive retail collection of Kawakubo-inspired Comme des Garçons products.

According to a Met Store press release, the pocket shop will offer 11 exclusive items, including: “a new style of the iconic lace sweater from the fall 1982 collection, a Nikelab Air Pegasus 83 for Comme des Garçons, three unisex exhibition T-shirts, a staff coat, two tote bags, a set of enamel pins, and two wallets.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Additional products will be rolled out through the exhibition’s run, including over 100 items from Comme des Garçons Play, Parfum, Wallet, and Converse collections.

We have a feeling the Met Store is about to see some serious foot traffic. Game ON.

Browse items from the collection below, available starting May 2.

Courtesy

Double Tote Bag ($75; store.metmuseum.org)

Courtesy

Wear Your Freedom T-Shirt ($65; store.metmuseum.org)

Courtesy

Wallet, Small ($105; store.metmuseum.org)

Courtesy

Wallet, Large ($175; store.metmuseum.org)